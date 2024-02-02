Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CRH by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CRH by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CRH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $73.37.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRH. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

