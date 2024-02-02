Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $144,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404 in the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $67.21 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.81, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day moving average is $75.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.81.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

