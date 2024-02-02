ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,699 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 16.18% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $24,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRGE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $897,000.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.38 million, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.06. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

