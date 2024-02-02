Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.62.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.