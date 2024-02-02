Cidel Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ROST stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.48. The company had a trading volume of 394,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,933. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.02 and a 200 day moving average of $123.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $143.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.