Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $515.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $317.94 and a one year high of $520.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.72.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.