Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $235,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 253.8% in the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 11.8% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 15.3% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 9.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,275,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $542.31.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $645.66 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $658.51. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $551.89 and its 200 day moving average is $485.94.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 16.75%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

