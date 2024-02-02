Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 58,441 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,315,000 after buying an additional 83,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $209.48 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

