Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,216 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,882,000 after purchasing an additional 132,041 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,234 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,908,000 after acquiring an additional 94,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $135.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.82.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

