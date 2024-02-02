Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $715,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,821,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,742,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE TYL opened at $429.68 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.06 and a 12 month high of $451.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $416.96 and a 200-day moving average of $399.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Further Reading

