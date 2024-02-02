Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,909 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $896,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,697,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $951,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $70.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.09. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

