Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,101 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in HubSpot by 333.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 607.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.77.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.3 %

HUBS stock opened at $612.64 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.32 and a fifty-two week high of $635.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $553.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.18 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,813,185 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.