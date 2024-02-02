Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $5.66 Million in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Raymond James reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.45.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $146.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.75. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.12%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

