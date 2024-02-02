Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,709,000 after buying an additional 1,135,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fortive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,569,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,564,000 after buying an additional 206,501 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Fortive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,595,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,760,000 after buying an additional 47,149 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,465,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,733,000 after purchasing an additional 166,752 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Stock Up 5.2 %

Fortive stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $82.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.12.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

