Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 17.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,345 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,715,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $385,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,215,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $210,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

NYSE:AEM opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

