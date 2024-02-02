Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 8,843 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $143.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $146.19.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.93.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

