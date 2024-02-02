Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 210.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,761 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 726.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in AZEK during the second quarter worth about $137,000.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at $41,650,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,010. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

AZEK Price Performance

AZEK stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.87 and a beta of 1.87.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

