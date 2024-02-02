ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ChargePoint

ChargePoint Stock Performance

CHPT opened at $2.05 on Friday. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $856.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.40%. The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,868 in the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,936,000 after buying an additional 3,325,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 14.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,762,000 after buying an additional 1,939,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,805 shares during the period. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,628,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after purchasing an additional 301,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.