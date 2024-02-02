Central Pacific Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years. Central Pacific Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 48.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $532.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $89.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPF. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Central Pacific Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $62,927.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,999 shares of company stock worth $181,882. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Pacific Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 15.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Get Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.