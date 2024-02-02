Cencora (NYSE:COR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $72.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Cencora updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.250-13.500 EPS.

Cencora Price Performance

Cencora stock opened at $236.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.58. Cencora has a 1 year low of $147.48 and a 1 year high of $237.03.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

Institutional Trading of Cencora

In other Cencora news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,338,377 shares of company stock worth $261,764,507. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cencora by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2,004.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,356,000 after buying an additional 138,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cencora by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,565,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,191,000 after buying an additional 324,015 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.70.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

