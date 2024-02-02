Cencora (NYSE:COR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cencora had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 323.23%. The firm had revenue of $72.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Cencora updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.250-13.500 EPS.
Shares of NYSE COR opened at $236.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora has a 52 week low of $147.48 and a 52 week high of $237.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.
In other Cencora news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $5,053,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,027,481.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,338,377 shares of company stock valued at $261,764,507. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
