Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Price Performance

Cemtrex stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

