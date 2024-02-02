Celsius’ (CELH) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

CELH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Celsius to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $73.33 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.18.

Shares of CELH opened at $51.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46 and a beta of 1.72. Celsius has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $68.95.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $196,704.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $136,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $196,704.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,042,185 shares of company stock valued at $48,772,838 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

