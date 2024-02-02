CB Financial Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

CB Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CB Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

CB Financial Services Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $122.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 55,039 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

CBFV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Articles

