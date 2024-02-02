Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Acquired by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Cavco Industries by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Cavco Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Cavco Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cavco Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVCO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CVCO traded down $7.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $330.04. 24,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,396. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.84 and a 52-week high of $365.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.09). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $446.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total value of $993,236.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $394,762.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.