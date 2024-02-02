CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Coverage Initiated at Argus

Argus started coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CAVA has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of CAVA opened at $49.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86. CAVA Group has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.49 million. CAVA Group had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $887,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

