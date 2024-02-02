Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Down to $42.53

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.53, but opened at $40.91. Carvana shares last traded at $41.57, with a volume of 816,531 shares.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.66.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,071,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth $22,906,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 214,600 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,879,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

