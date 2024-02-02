Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) PT Raised to $15.00

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

Shares of CGBD opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $767.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $42.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 8.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,683,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,410,000 after buying an additional 133,376 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

