Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) PT Raised to $15.00

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance
Shares of CGBD opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $767.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.63.
Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $42.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Carlyle Secured Lending
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Carlyle Secured Lending
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.