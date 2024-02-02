CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTRE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of CTRE opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Institutional Trading of CareTrust REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 15.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 57.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Further Reading

