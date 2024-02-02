Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.0 %

Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.18. 243,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,054. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.67. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $111.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 172.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cardinal Health

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.