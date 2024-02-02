Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COF. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.68.

COF opened at $134.51 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $140.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.23 and a 200-day moving average of $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total value of $407,932.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,467,514.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $407,932.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $403,467,514.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,756 shares of company stock valued at $11,293,736. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

