Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Analog Devices from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.56.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $192.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $95.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.74.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

