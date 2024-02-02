Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.590-6.890 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.59-$6.89 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.24.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $95.57 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.39%.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

