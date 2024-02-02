CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CalciMedica’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($14.64) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CALC opened at $6.20 on Monday. CalciMedica has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.32. Sell-side analysts forecast that CalciMedica will post -11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi acquired 243,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $900,417.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 679,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $2,513,720.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 946,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi acquired 243,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $900,417.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 928,086 shares of company stock worth $3,430,909. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of CalciMedica in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CalciMedica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CalciMedica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

