Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Insider Simon G. M. Caffyn Buys 1,211 Shares

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) insider Simon G. M. Caffyn acquired 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 306 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £3,705.66 ($4,710.98).

Caffyns Stock Up 5.6 %

LON CFYN traded up GBX 25 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 475 ($6.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 523.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 528.24. Caffyns plc has a twelve month low of GBX 411 ($5.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 628 ($7.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,010.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Caffyns Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Caffyns’s payout ratio is currently 4,255.32%.

About Caffyns

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

