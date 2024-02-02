Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 370.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.67.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.61. The company had a trading volume of 155,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,007. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.77, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.26 and a 12-month high of $301.61.

Insider Activity

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,850 shares of company stock worth $19,256,494 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.