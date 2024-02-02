BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN) Price Target Increased to C$13.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

HOM.UN stock opened at C$15.82 on Monday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$13.63 and a twelve month high of C$20.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.39.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

