BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN) Price Target Increased to C$13.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.