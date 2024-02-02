Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 2,065 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 98.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in V.F. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of V.F. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after buying an additional 187,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $16.48. 2,844,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,577,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

