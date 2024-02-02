Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,889,000 after acquiring an additional 178,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $918,324,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $327.14. 359,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,584. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $327.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.62.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

