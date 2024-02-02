Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 43,299 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,299 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,405. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

