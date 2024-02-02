Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Netflix Stock Down 0.4 %

NFLX traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $565.06. 1,312,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,535,065. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64. The stock has a market cap of $244.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $490.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $3,181,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,526,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,037 shares of company stock worth $127,771,740 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.