Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.76.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,001. The stock has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

