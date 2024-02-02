Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires 261 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,139 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6.1% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 521 shares of the software company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Adobe by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 8,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $632.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $602.71 and a 200 day moving average of $562.95. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $636.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

