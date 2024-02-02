Brokers Issue Forecasts for California BanCorp’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CALB)

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for California BanCorp in a report issued on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for California BanCorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for California BanCorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. California BanCorp had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $29.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million.

CALB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of California BanCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of California BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

NASDAQ CALB opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. California BanCorp has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $209.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in California BanCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in California BanCorp by 2,486.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 300,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in California BanCorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in California BanCorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in California BanCorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 552,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after buying an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

