Brokers Issue Forecasts for Americas Silver Corp’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $0.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$24.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.94 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 41.38%.

USA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Canada cut Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$0.60 to C$0.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

USA stock opened at C$0.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. The company has a market cap of C$68.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.50. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$0.85.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

