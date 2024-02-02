Brokerages Set Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Price Target at $392.67

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $392.67.

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE WSO opened at $394.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $406.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.65. Watsco has a 52-week low of $284.05 and a 52-week high of $433.19. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

