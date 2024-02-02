Brokerages Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) PT at $36.21

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Get AZEK alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZEK

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.87 and a beta of 1.87. AZEK has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.68 million. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,285,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AZEK by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,989,000 after acquiring an additional 881,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in AZEK by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,858,000 after acquiring an additional 959,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AZEK by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,992,000 after acquiring an additional 929,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AZEK by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AZEK by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,283,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,449,000 after acquiring an additional 193,961 shares in the last quarter.

About AZEK

(Get Free Report

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.