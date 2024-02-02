Brokerages Set Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) PT at $498.50

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $498.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $329.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.26 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

