Brokerages Set Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Target Price at $37.33

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGR

Avangrid Trading Up 3.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Shares of AGR stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 208.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Avangrid by 90.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avangrid

(Get Free Report

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.