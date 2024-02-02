Brokerages Set AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) PT at $97.67

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.67.

AMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $57.80 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average is $80.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.29.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

